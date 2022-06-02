Commissioner directs officials to ensure compliance with fixed prices of edibles

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed officials to ensure sale of groceries at fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed officials to ensure sale of groceries at fixed rates.

The commissioner, while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office, directed price control magistrates to go to the shops and monitor the prices of essential food items. In case of violation, he said, strict legal action should be taken against culprits.

Jahangir said that effective measures should be taken to ensure proper supply of edibles at fixed prices, adding that the supply of flour at subsidized rate should be monitored regularly.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (Retd) Muhammad Wasim and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza participated through video link.