Commissioner Directs Officials To Ensure Govt Rates On Edible Items

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:59 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Friday directed the officials to ensure preparing the rate lists of all items on a daily basis so that people could buy edible items on government rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Friday directed the officials to ensure preparing the rate lists of all items on a daily basis so that people could buy edible items on government rates.

Presiding over a meeting of the price control committee of district Jehlum , he directed the Price Control Magistrates to visit markets on daily basis and check undue profiteering and hoarding by the traders.

The Commissioner warned that profiteers would not be allowed to loot the consumers by charging exorbitant rates of daily use items, adding that shopkeepers have the right to earn due profit and those involved in overcharging and undue profiteering would be dealt in accordance with the law.

