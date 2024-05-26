Commissioner Directs Officials To Resolve Water Shortage Problem At Civil Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) In the light of the notice taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah about shortage of water at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), which is the largest tertiary healthcare facility in Sindh outside Karachi, the local authorities visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.
Commissioner Hyderabad division Ahsan Ali Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon and Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zeeshan Malik and Superintending Engineer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Ameer Ali Memon visited the health facility on Sunday.
Medical Superintendent Dr Aijaz Ahmed Abbassi showed the officials empty water storage tanks in the hospital.
The Commissioner on the spot directed MD WASA and SE HESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and electricity to the hospital.
Qureshi also formed a 4-member committee comprising LUH's Dr Aftab Hussain Phul, SDO HESCO, Assistant Commissioner City taluka and an official of WASA to sort out all problems hindering smooth supply of water within 24 hours.
The MS briefed the delegation of the officials that his 2,000 bedded hospital provided health services to patients from 18 districts of Sindh with an OPD of around 12,000 per day.
He said the patients were also accompanied by their multiple attendants which enhanced water requirements at the health facility.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt for declaring historical buildings of Peshawar as world heritage: Advisor9 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark centenary celebration of publication of ‘ Bang-e-Daraa’9 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge supplies of raw materials of mainpuri19 minutes ago
-
PUTA calls on govt to prioritize higher education funding29 minutes ago
-
CDA to establish new Waste Management Company for enhanced sanitation39 minutes ago
-
CDA recovers 125 Kanals land in Sector I-12 anti-encroachment operation49 minutes ago
-
‘Azadi Fellowship Programme’ promotes social harmony among diverse youth49 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy hosts refreshment for Belgium’s largest sporting event59 minutes ago
-
4 Thieves arrested, stolen valuables recovered1 hour ago
-
4 killed as vehicle falls into ravine1 hour ago
-
Marriyum condoles death of Talat Hussain1 hour ago
-
FGEHA to implement F-14/15 allotment policy per Supreme Court judgment1 hour ago