Commissioner Directs Officials To Resolve Water Shortage Problem At Civil Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) In the light of the notice taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah about shortage of water at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), which is the largest tertiary healthcare facility in Sindh outside Karachi, the local authorities visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Commissioner Hyderabad division Ahsan Ali Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon and Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zeeshan Malik and Superintending Engineer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Ameer Ali Memon visited the health facility on Sunday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Aijaz Ahmed Abbassi showed the officials empty water storage tanks in the hospital.

The Commissioner on the spot directed MD WASA and SE HESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and electricity to the hospital.

Qureshi also formed a 4-member committee comprising LUH's Dr Aftab Hussain Phul, SDO HESCO, Assistant Commissioner City taluka and an official of WASA to sort out all problems hindering smooth supply of water within 24 hours.

The MS briefed the delegation of the officials that his 2,000 bedded hospital provided health services to patients from 18 districts of Sindh with an OPD of around 12,000 per day.

He said the patients were also accompanied by their multiple attendants which enhanced water requirements at the health facility.

