UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Officials To Serve Masses With Devotions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:09 PM

Commissioner directs officials to serve masses with devotions

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud here Tuesday directed Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars of Revenue Department to serve masses with devotion and provide the needy with assistance indiscriminately

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud here Tuesday directed Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars of Revenue Department to serve masses with devotion and provide the needy with assistance indiscriminately.

He was chairing a performance meeting of Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars held at his office. The meeting was attended by all Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars of different districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber.

All the participants briefed the Commissioner about performance of their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Mehsud said that Revenue Department was most important public institution and all the relevant quarters should perform their duties with devotion and commitment.

He warned strict against Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars including their subordinate staff in case of any public complaint and complainant would also face the music in case of wrong complaint.

Riaz Khan said all the posting and transfers would be ordered on merit basis while action would be taken against the officials in case of dereliction from duty.

He emphasized on Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars to focus on collection of revenue and directed them not to allow irrelevant persons inside the office.

The Commissioner said he would personally visit all the offices of Revenue Department from time to time to ensure discipline and office decorum.

Related Topics

Peshawar Music Visit Charsadda Nowshera All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

13 minutes ago
 Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

1 hour ago
 Ryanair returns to profit but faces 'difficult' wi ..

Ryanair returns to profit but faces 'difficult' winter: CEO

3 minutes ago
 Ali criticizes previous governments on current Kar ..

Ali criticizes previous governments on current Karachi situation

3 minutes ago
 CCPO shows concern over escape of smuggler, direct ..

CCPO shows concern over escape of smuggler, directs lodging report against respo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.