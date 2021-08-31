Commissioner directs officials to serve masses with devotions

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud here Tuesday directed Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars of Revenue Department to serve masses with devotion and provide the needy with assistance indiscriminately

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud here Tuesday directed Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars of Revenue Department to serve masses with devotion and provide the needy with assistance indiscriminately.

He was chairing a performance meeting of Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars held at his office. The meeting was attended by all Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars of different districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber.

All the participants briefed the Commissioner about performance of their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Mehsud said that Revenue Department was most important public institution and all the relevant quarters should perform their duties with devotion and commitment.

He warned strict against Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars including their subordinate staff in case of any public complaint and complainant would also face the music in case of wrong complaint.

Riaz Khan said all the posting and transfers would be ordered on merit basis while action would be taken against the officials in case of dereliction from duty.

He emphasized on Teshildars and Assistant Tehsildars to focus on collection of revenue and directed them not to allow irrelevant persons inside the office.

The Commissioner said he would personally visit all the offices of Revenue Department from time to time to ensure discipline and office decorum.