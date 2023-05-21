UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs PHA To Make City Green

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner directs PHA to make city green

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to take necessary steps for making Faisalabad city a lush-green metropolis.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, she said that during his recent visit, caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had expressed dismay over poor beauty of the city after taking an aerial view of the third major city of Pakistan.

Therefore, the PHA officials should take all necessary steps to make the city beautiful by planting maximum trees especially along main roads and developing greenbelts.

She also directed the Additional Commissioner Coordination to hand over services of 'Baildars' of all departments to the PHA so that they could plant maximum trees in the city.

She ordered for installing such plants at both sides of main roads which had at least 6 feet height. "In this connection, I would positively monitor the tree plantation drive," she added.

During another meeting, she also directed officers of Pakistan Railways to ensure plantation of maximum trees along with rail tracks by making green corridors so that green city plan could be materialised within minimum time period. She also directed the officers of Pakistan Railways to immediately prepare a tree plantation plan and submit it to his office before coming Friday so that the plan could be executed as early as possible. In this connection, the PHA would also extend all-out support and cooperation to railway officials, she added.

