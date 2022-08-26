UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs PHA To Remove Unapproved Billboards

August 26, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan has directed the Parks and Horticultural Authority to immediately remove all unapproved advertisement boards in the city, conduct geo-tagging of plants and to complete under-construction Women Park in Company Bagh in 10 days.

She issued these orders in a meeting, held at the PHA offices here on Friday.

DG PHA/ Additional Commissioner Coordination Farid Ahmed, Dilawar Hussain, PA to DG PHA, Deputy Director Marketing Makhdoom Farrukh Hasnain, Deputy Director Horticulture Khalid Gondal, Assistant Director Horticulture Safeer Asad Faiz and consultant media PHA Shafqat Awan were also present.

The commissioner stressed the need to immediately approach the provincial government in writing to constitute a board of directors of the PHA so that the affairs of the institution could be run in a better way.

She also ordered for identifying the vacant land in the inside city areas and plant fruit trees there.

Maryam Khan ordered to complete the ongoing PHA schemes on time and said that people's money should be spent on their welfare.

She also directed the PHA to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the plantation drive.

Director General PHA Farid Ahmed told the briefing that the city had been divided into seven zones and supervisors have been appointed. Twenty parks, 14 Intersections and monuments and 33 green-belts of 39-km and five nurseries are operational under the management of PHA, he told.

He also informed the commissioner about the financial and administrative affairs of the Authority.

