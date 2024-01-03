Open Menu

Commissioner Directs PIEDMC To Complete Survey Of Economic Zone Site On Rwp Ring Road

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 09:03 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday directed the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) authorities to complete the survey of the 5000 acres Economic Zone site on the Rawalpindi Ring Road and submit a report next week.

A delegation of PIEDMC met with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and gave a detailed presentation on the proposed site at Rawalpindi Ring Road Economic Zones and the facilities to be provided to the businessmen.

Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq, Senior Vice President, Muhammad Hamza Saroosh, Former President, RCCI, Chaudhry Nadeem A Rauf and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The task of site survey for creating economic zone on 5000 acres land along the Rawalpindi Ring Road had been given to PIDMC Company Lahore, the Commissioner informed.

Liaquat Ali Chatta instructed the officers concerned to arrange a visit of the PIDMC delegation immediately after the meeting at the site and provide them with all the necessary information and support.

Establishment of wholesale market and industrial zones in the proposed Economic Zones on the Ring Road would prove to be a game changer for the residents of Rawalpindi, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

The site plan prepared for Rawalpindi would help promote business activities in the region, he said adding, economic zone would create new employment opportunities for the people.

In the economic and industrial zone, cottage industry, shoe market, plastic, transport, goods forwarding, heavy machinery, marble, steel, jams and jewellery, grain market, furniture, education, mining and other zones would be created, the commissioner informed.

The Commissioner further said that a special policy had been devised to keep the prices under control in the proposed Ring Road Industrial Zones and keep the area safe from the encroachers and the land mafia.

The plot of those who would not start the production for three years would be cancelled, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

The Commissioner also instructed the PIEDMC authorities to stay in touch with RCCI for the survey and marking of different zones in the Economic Zone along the Ring Road and submit a report by next week.

More Stories From Pakistan