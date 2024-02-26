Commissioner directs price magistrates to improve performance in Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Marryam Khan on Monday directed the price Magistrate to improve their performance and ensure presence in the field to extend relief to the masses during Ramazan.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for Ramazan and price magistrates efficiency, she gave an ultimatum to the magistrate saying that she did not believe in theoretical figures rather in field inspection.

The commissioner tasked officials concerned to devise a comprehensive plan for Ramazan relief adding that the Punjab govt was taking practical steps to extend the relief to the public.

Earlier, Deuty Commisioner Multan, Rizwan Qadeer briefed the meeting about the measures being taken for Ramazan.

DCs and other officials attended the meeting.

APP/mjk