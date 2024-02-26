Commissioner Directs Price Magistrates To Improve Performance In Ramazan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Marryam Khan on Monday directed the price Magistrate to improve their performance and ensure presence in the field to extend relief to the masses during Ramazan.
Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for Ramazan and price magistrates efficiency, she gave an ultimatum to the magistrate saying that she did not believe in theoretical figures rather in field inspection.
The commissioner tasked officials concerned to devise a comprehensive plan for Ramazan relief adding that the Punjab govt was taking practical steps to extend the relief to the public.
Earlier, Deuty Commisioner Multan, Rizwan Qadeer briefed the meeting about the measures being taken for Ramazan.
DCs and other officials attended the meeting.
APP/mjk
Recent Stories
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL cuts off another 169 meters on gas theft5 minutes ago
-
Shahram, Atif ousted from PHC courtroom5 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive begins5 minutes ago
-
Rs 7.5 mln paid to applicants on ombudsman orders5 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at ARI-DI Khan for promotion of pulses cultivation5 minutes ago
-
DC distributes cheque among deserving families25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles25 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war-fighting potential during SEA SPARK-202435 minutes ago
-
Zubair Jamali expresses satisfaction over rescue operation in snow-affected areas35 minutes ago
-
Polio drive begins in Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan, adjoining districts35 minutes ago
-
Constitution binds President to summon NA session within 21 days after polls: Sherry35 minutes ago
-
General Elections in Belarus; National Assembly, various councils members elected in Single Day Voti ..45 minutes ago