Commissioner Directs Price Magistrates To Improve Performance To Provide Relief To Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the price magistrates to further improve performance to provide relief to the citizens.
The officers concerned while briefing the Divisional Coordination Committee regarding Nigahban Ramadan package and price control informed that during last 24 hours, 9,917 raids were conducted regarding price control.
The Commissioner chairing the meeting said that low performing magistrates should be immediately suspended after warning and show cause notices.
Apart from the government subsidy, the number of price magistrates had also been increased by the Punjab government to bring essential items within the reach of the common man, he added.
First priority of the administration was to bring the full benefit of the government subsidy to the people, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, actions against hoarding and illegal profiteering would continue without discrimination.
Actions should be taken keeping in view the public complaints as well as the report of the Special Branch, the Commissioner added.
Fines amounting to Rs 497,000 were imposed on the rules violators while 39 profiteers and hoarders were sent behind the bars after 199 violations were reported, the Commissioner was informed.
During last 24 hours, show cause notices were issued to 118 price magistrates who had done less checking across the division.
The number of Price Magistrates in Rawalpindi Division had increased to 178, Engr. Aamir Khattak said.
The Committee was briefed that in Rawalpindi Division, 280,822 beneficiaries had been provided ration bags under Nigahban Ramadan Package.
In last 24 hours, three officials were suspended for low distribution across the division while 13 others were suspended on cluster distribution and warnings and show-cause notices were also issued to many.
Ration bags were given to 95,090 households in Rawalpindi district, 78,318 households in Attock.
47,542 beneficiaries in Jhelum district, 54,160 beneficiaries in Chakwal and 5,713 beneficiaries in Murree were provided the ration package at their doorsteps, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, the Government of Punjab had a zero-tolerance policy regarding cluster distribution.
