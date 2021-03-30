SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheerul islam on Tuesday here presided over a high level meeting at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif to review progress on implementation of the river Swat beautification plan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Minerals Department Nazar Shah, Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Ahmed Ali Khan, DG DTS Islam Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Buner Nasrullah, Director Industries Johar Ali Shah, Xen Irrigation Wasim Malik, ADC Malakand Anwarul Haq and officials from Mines and Minerals, Industries, Irrigation, Environmental Protection Agency and Swat, Buner and Malakand District administrations.

The meeting reviewed measures and issues related to the restoration of natural beauty of the Swat River. The meeting was briefed by the EPA, Industries, Mines and Minerals, Irrigation and District Administration over the progress on the project.

The forum was briefed in detail on the elimination of encroachments around the Swat River, prevention of dumping of waste, illegal mining and industrial effluents and other environmental aspects.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam issued instructions to address the challenges facing the natural beauty and structure of the Swat River and directed all the concerned departments and district administrations to stop all illegal activities that could disturb the natural flow and beauty of the river.

He said that any such move and business endeavor should be discouraged as it could endanger the environment, biodiversity and natural beauty in beautiful districts like Swat, Buner and Malakand. He issued special instructions to the EPA in this regard and said that no developmental, industrial and business activity should be allowed in the districts without environmental protection permits.

"The protection of the environment and biodiversity is a shared responsibility of all of us," he said. The meeting also discussed the proposed Marble City project for Buner District and considered aspects related to its environmental effects.