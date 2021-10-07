UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Provision Of Security, Facilities To ITI's Activities

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:21 PM

Commissioner directs provision of security, facilities to ITI's activities

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday directed the provision of security and other facilities to the gatherings and processions of the Idara Tablighul Islam (ITI) during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday directed the provision of security and other facilities to the gatherings and processions of the Idara Tablighul islam (ITI) during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

Talking to a delegation of the Idara Tabliqhul Islam, he said the functions of all schools of thoughts would be provided all facilities during the month and committed that he himself would attend the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal programme of the Idara Tablighul Islam. President of the organization, Syed Zahir Ali Shah led the delegation.

Besides, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Peshawar, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, the authorities of Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP), TMA Town-I and PESCO were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, President, Idara Tablighul Islam, Syed Zahir Ali Shah handed over schedule of the gatherings and processions to the Commissioner Peshawar Division.

On this occasion, the Commissioner issued on spot directives for the provision of security and other facilities including cleanliness, streetlights, uninterrupted power supply and other arrangements for the gatherings and processions of the organization.

The commissioner appointed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Peshawar, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq as focal person for making arrangements for gatherings and processions of Idara Tablighul Islam and other schools of thoughts and other related affairs and directed him to keep in close contacts with the organizers.

The commissioner urged for adherence of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) during gatherings and processions in letter and spirit and allowing no unmasked or unvaccinated persons to join their gatherings and processions.

On the request of the delegation, the commissioner directed the district administration to impose a ban on pressure horns and other noise-creating equipment under Section 144 from 1st Rabi-ul-Awal.

