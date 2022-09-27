UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Rawalpindi Development Authority To Prepare Rwp Master Plan Without Delay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 07:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and directed the authorities to prepare Rawalpindi Master Plan within shortest possible time frame.

He also instructed the officers to make efforts to start work on different projects as early as possible.

Director General RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa gave a detailed briefing regarding RDA projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah Lai Expressway, Kutchery Chowk and RDA Parking Plaza Fawara Chowk.

During the meeting, held in RDA conference room, the DG also briefed the Commissioner about reforms and development works being carried out by the authority.

Later, he also visited One Window Operation Center of RDA and inspected the facility available there.

He appreciated the work at One Window Operation Center and directed to improve its efficiency and solve the problems being faced by the citizens.

Deputy Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Azizullah also gave a briefing regarding WASA's performance. The Commissioner directed the WASA authorities to increase revenue of the agency and enhance the water tariff.

He further ordered that solid steps should be taken for sustainability and stability of the agency.

The Chief Engineer RDA, Dr Habibul Haq Randhawa, Director Admin, and Finance RDA, Asif Mahmood Janjua, Director Engineering Aamir Rasheed, Director Estate Management Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE Malik Ghazanfar Ali, Director Building Control, Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Architecture, Shuja Ali and other officers of RDA and WASA participated in the meeting.

