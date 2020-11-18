Commissioner directs RDA to conduct complete survey of land required for Lai Expressway project

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt. (R) Muhammad Mahmood on Wednesday directed Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to conduct complete survey of the land required for the Lai Expressway project and also estimate the government land coming under the project separately.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting held here at the Commissioner Office in which the progress on various development projects including Lai Expressway was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Director Finance and Planning, Nazia Parveen, Director General (DG) RDA Amara Khan, NESPAK officials and other concerned officials.

The commissioner said that the Lai Expressway would not only help reduce traffic congestion in the city but also prevent urban flooding.

He said the Lai Expressway project also included service roads and a flood protection channel.

Muhammad Mahmood said that the project would play an important role in reducing traffic congestion in the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad and also significantly minimize environmental pollution.

He said that the areas near Lai Expressway would be economically strong as new business opportunities would be created there in line with the modern requirements of the city.

He said that the projects like Lai Expressway and Ring Road would significantly improve the urban life in the twin cities.