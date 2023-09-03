Commissioner directs RDA to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has directed the relevant authorities of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

According to an RDA spokesman, the commissioner had instructed the relevant authorities to improve sanitation in RDA and WASA offices.

He instructed the relevant authorities to work hard and address the complaints of the citizens as soon as possible.

Negligence on the part of the officials would not be tolerated, he added.

The Commissioner while appreciating the performance of RDA directed to further improve the working of One Window Operation Center and provide more facilities to the citizens.

He instructed that the grievances of the general public should be redressed within the shortest possible time frame.

He also ordered that all RDA officers and staff members should ensure attendance in offices, work honestly and perform their duties with dedication and commitment to provide relief to the citizens.