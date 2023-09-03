Open Menu

Commissioner Directs RDA To Make All-out Efforts To Provide Relief To Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Commissioner directs RDA to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has directed the relevant authorities of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

According to an RDA spokesman, the commissioner had instructed the relevant authorities to improve sanitation in RDA and WASA offices.

He instructed the relevant authorities to work hard and address the complaints of the citizens as soon as possible.

Negligence on the part of the officials would not be tolerated, he added.

The Commissioner while appreciating the performance of RDA directed to further improve the working of One Window Operation Center and provide more facilities to the citizens.

He instructed that the grievances of the general public should be redressed within the shortest possible time frame.

He also ordered that all RDA officers and staff members should ensure attendance in offices, work honestly and perform their duties with dedication and commitment to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

6 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

21 minutes ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

21 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

51 minutes ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

12 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

13 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

14 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan