Commissioner directs RDA to prepare feasibility report of proposed SEZs on ring road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood Monday directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to prepare a feasibility report of the proposed Special Economic Zones (SEZs) on the ring road project and said that the project was not just a road but it was a multifaceted project, which would resolve traffic problems in the city besides improving the economy, boosting industry and creating jobs.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the ring road project here.

The meeting was also attended by Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Project Director Ring Road Muhammad Abdullah, RDA officers and other concerned officials.

The commissioner said that consultation with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry regarding SEZs was underway and cooperation with business community would be continued in all phases of feasibility.

He said that after the survey of land acquired for the project under the supervision of Revenue Department, the process of delimitation and identification was in full swing.

He directed the concerned revenue authorities to expedite the process.

The commissioner said that the draft agreement with National Highway Authority regarding the project about CPEC route was being reviewed and with the addition of this route the importance of the project would multiply.

He said that there was a plan to buy land in and around the loops of interchanges on the project which the government could use for commercial purposes to increase revenue.

On this occasion, the commissioner gave a detailed briefing on various technical and financial aspects of Korang Road project.