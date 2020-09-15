Commissioner directs removal of encroachments from Kaghan, Galyat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday informed about illegal structures erected in Manshera, Naran and on banks of river Kunhar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday informed about illegal structures erected in Manshera, Naran and on banks of river Kunhar.

Directors of Galyat and Kaghan Development Authorities informed Commissioner that 573 encroachments are present on Manshera, Naran and Jalkhad while the number of encroachments on river Kunhar is 273.

Commissioner was also briefed about the points identified for disposal of wastes and the 2020-21 snow removal plan.

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner directed to enhance recreational facilities for tourists. He also directed concerned authorities to serve notices and take steps for removing encroachments adding all the needed assistance and help would be provided to them in this connection.