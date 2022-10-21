Commissioner directs removal of illegal speed breakers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Friday directed the district administration to remove illegal speed breakers and oversize billboards from roadsides.

Chairing a meeting of deputy commissioners to discuss performance, he also directed district administrations to constitute special squad and remove all illegally constructed speed breakers that were posing threat to human lives besides hindering smooth flow of traffic.

He also directed conducting of raids on patwar houses, action against hoarders and measures to control dengue.

The commissioner also directed deputy commissioners to hold regular open katcheries for public facilitation.