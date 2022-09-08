Commissioner directs resuming of work on Bara Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has taken notice of slow pace of work on Bara Road has sought report from concerned authorities of Communication and Works Department.

Chairing an emergency meeting, commissioner also issued directives to increase pace of work on Bara Road.

The meeting among others was attended by tribal elders, Executive Engineer (C&W), Assistant Commissioner Bara and Assistant Commissioner Hayatabad.

He also directed C&W department to visit site, furnish reasons of delay and to contact finance department for timely release of funds.

He also directed steps to facilitate people and resolve their issues on priority basis.

It is worth mentioning that tribesmen residing on both sides of Pishtakara-Bara Road started a campaign to protest against slow pace of work on the road and also announced closure of road and boycott of anti polio campaign.

After the meeting, tribal elders expressed gratitude to commissioner and announced to end boycott of anti polio drive.