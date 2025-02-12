Commissioner directs revenue officers to achieve recovery targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan ordered revenue officers to expedite the recovery of government dues, including ownership transfer fees, water charges, and stamp duty.

Chairing a revenue review meeting, the commissioner stressed the need for swift recovery of outstanding amounts and directed officers to clear pending stamp duty payments without delay.

He instructed revenue officials to conduct field visits for the division of joint accounts and ensure online updates of land records at Land Record Centers by February 15.

The commissioner emphasized on speeding up anti-encroachment operations to reclaim state land and making the inheritance and ownership document process easier for the public.

Addressing judicial matters, he ordered full legal follow-up of overseas Pakistanis’ cases and instructed DCs and ACs to regularly hold court hearings for timely resolution of revenue disputes.

To enhance transparency,he directed authorities to issue notices to defaulters and ensure swift justice in court cases.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, and Assistant Commissioners, attended the meeting.