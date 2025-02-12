Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Revenue Officers To Achieve Recovery Targets

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Commissioner directs revenue officers to achieve recovery targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan ordered revenue officers to expedite the recovery of government dues, including ownership transfer fees, water charges, and stamp duty.

Chairing a revenue review meeting, the commissioner stressed the need for swift recovery of outstanding amounts and directed officers to clear pending stamp duty payments without delay.

He instructed revenue officials to conduct field visits for the division of joint accounts and ensure online updates of land records at Land Record Centers by February 15.

The commissioner emphasized on speeding up anti-encroachment operations to reclaim state land and making the inheritance and ownership document process easier for the public.

Addressing judicial matters, he ordered full legal follow-up of overseas Pakistanis’ cases and instructed DCs and ACs to regularly hold court hearings for timely resolution of revenue disputes.

To enhance transparency,he directed authorities to issue notices to defaulters and ensure swift justice in court cases.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, and Assistant Commissioners, attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

e& supports future of governments as Technology Pa ..

E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025

16 minutes ago
 Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on ..

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit

31 minutes ago
 UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Art ..

UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..

31 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

40 minutes ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

46 minutes ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

46 minutes ago
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features ..

Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events

60 minutes ago
 12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

2 hours ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan