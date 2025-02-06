Commissioner Directs Road Show In Jhang Under Suthra Punjab Program
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 10:44 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan on Thursday directed to arrange road show in Jhang on Saturday under Suthra Punjab program.
Presiding over a meeting, she reviewed implementation of Suthra Punjab program and directed to utilize 50 percent available resources in Jhang up to February 12 whereas remaining 50 percent machinery along with human resources would be provided up to February 22.
She said that Suthra Punjab program would be implemented in letter and spirit across the Faisalabad division and in this connection, road show would be arranged on Saturday in Jhang.
She directed to initiate cleanliness operation in all tehsils of four districts under a phased manner and said that the waste removal reports should be submitted to her office continuously.
She said that One Time Cleaning (OTC) operation should be conducted daily in addition to dumping the collected waste and litter at dumping sites properly.
