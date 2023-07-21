Commissioner directs RWMC for daily shifting of garbage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to shift the garbage to the landfill site on the daily basis as its abundance was causing the spread of various diseases.

During a visit to the Losar landfill site to review the disposal of the district's waste, he directed the RWMC officials to ensure the cleanliness of the city regularly as the recent rains had increased the threat of dengue spread.

He directed the relevant officials to improve the performance of RWMC while no compromise would be made on the city's cleanliness.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabil Sindhu, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar and other officers were also present.