Commissioner directs RWMC to ensure attendance of sanitary workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC)to ensure the attendance of sanitary workers to improve the cleanliness of the city.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city including Union Council 11,12,14 and 15 to inspect the sanitation arrangements.

Laiqat said the provision of a hygienic environment to the residents was the duty of the district government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

On the occasion, he interacted with the Union Council's monitoring committee representatives and asked about the cleanliness arrangements in their areas.

Chatta said that the threat of Smog can be avoided by the best cleanliness measures.

He directed the officials to take strict action against those involved in the burning of garbage and involve the maximum number of people in cleanliness activities so that they could support the RWMC in making Rawalpindi a clean and green city.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and contact on helpline number 1139 in case of any problem.