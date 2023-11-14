Open Menu

Commissioner Directs RWMC To Ensure Attendance Of Sanitary Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner directs RWMC to ensure attendance of sanitary workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC)to ensure the attendance of sanitary workers to improve the cleanliness of the city.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city including Union Council 11,12,14 and 15 to inspect the sanitation arrangements.

Laiqat said the provision of a hygienic environment to the residents was the duty of the district government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

On the occasion, he interacted with the Union Council's monitoring committee representatives and asked about the cleanliness arrangements in their areas.

Chatta said that the threat of Smog can be avoided by the best cleanliness measures.

He directed the officials to take strict action against those involved in the burning of garbage and involve the maximum number of people in cleanliness activities so that they could support the RWMC in making Rawalpindi a clean and green city.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and contact on helpline number 1139 in case of any problem.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi Government Best

Recent Stories

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

2 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

2 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

2 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

17 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

17 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

17 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan