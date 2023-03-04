UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs RWMC To Improve City's Sanitation

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Saturday directed the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to improve sanitation at all public places of the city, especially the Murree road.

While visiting the control room of the RWMC, he said that efforts were underway to make the Murree road a role model free from encroachments and waste.

Laiqat directed the officials to devise an effective plan in collaboration with Municipal Corporation, Murree, to maintain the natural beauty of the hill station. He directed to place waste bins of the same colours outside every hotel in Murree.

The Commissioner added that provision of a hygienic environment was the priority of the government and directed the officials to ensure the cleanliness of bus stands and all union councils of the district regularly.

He asked the RWMC officials to repair the non-functional machinery and establish more transfer stations in the city to facilitate the transportation of garbage to the landfill site.

On the occasion, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar briefed the Commissioner that the company came into being in 2013 and carrying out cleaning operations in various tehsils of the district, including newly established district Murree, Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Kahuta, besides Rawalpindi city.

He updated the Commissioner that RWMC has eight sub-departments and eleven members of the board of Directors.

He informed that RWMC staff comprising 4,785 members worked in three shifts and owned 325 vehicles and four kanals of land at the Laiqat bagh transfer site.

He said the garbage was later shifted to 600 kanal landfill site on Chakbeli Road from the transfer station.

