Commissioner directs RWMC to launch operation against illegal buffaloes enclosures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha on Tuesday directed the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) to launch an operation against illegal buffaloes enclosures as they were the potential hotspots of dengue spread.

He issued this directive while visiting various areas of the city to review the cleanliness arrangements.

The commissioner said that the threat of dengue was looming and there was a need to give special attention to dengue hotspot areas.

Liaquat visited the waste landfill site at Losar and expressed concerns over the presence of high power lines at the Loser Landfill site.

He also visited the area of Farooq-e-Azam road, Kuri road and expressway and reviewed the quality of cleanliness.

The commissioner directed the RWMC officials to coordinate with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for ensuring cleanliness at the border areas of the twin cities.

He instructed the officials to perform their duties diligently and stressed that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Managing Director RWMC Ahmed Nawaz Gondal and other officials also accompanied the commissioner during the visit.