Commissioner Directs Selling Edible Items On Fixed Rates Before Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan here on Tuesday directed to ensure the selling of edible items at government-approved rates, especially in the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views during presiding over the monthly performance review meeting held at his office in Saidu Sharif, Swat.

The meeting was informed that a total of 4,479 personnel has been deployed on census duty, however, collecting population data in the remote snow-covered mountainous areas was a big challenge.

The Commissioner was told the special teams were deputy to far-flung and snow-covered areas with essential equipment.

He directed concerned quarters to monitor the 7th Population and Housing Census on a daily basis to complete the census timely.

Shahidullah said people would be provided with an uninterrupted supply of flour during Ramazan and all the food items would be available during the holy month. He warned of strict action against hoarding and profiteering.

He also directed for inspection of bus stands on a daily basis to ensure the implementation of fares as per law and said that those transporters involved in overcharging could face cancellation of their permits and licenses.

The meeting was attended by all the deputy commissioners of Malakand Division while Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Iftikhar Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jan Mohammad, and ADC-Gen Abdul Wali Khan joined the meeting online.

