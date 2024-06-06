- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner directs SEPCO to cuts off illegal electricity connections, speed up recovery
Commissioner Directs SEPCO To Cuts Off Illegal Electricity Connections, Speed Up Recovery
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul has directed the SEPCO officials to immediately cuts off illegal connections and also make the recovery more speedy and effective so that there is no loss to the public exchequer.
He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday.In addition to SSP Larkana and Qamber-Shahdadkot, Deputy Commissioner Qamber, Superintendent Engineer SEPCO Larkana and Shikarpure, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Shikarpure, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated in the meeting.
Speaking in the meeting, Commissioner said that the chief secretary of Sindh has strict instructions that the recovery should be expedited and deposited in the government treasury and the illegal connection should be terminated immediately.
He also gave instructions to SEPCO officials that no injustice should be done to anyone, while illegal loading and over-billing should also be avoided so that no one gets inconvenienced.
Superintendent Engineer Shikarpure said that we have filed more than 700 FIRs in the months of September and December 2023 before the election in Shikarpure Circle.
The Commissioner further told the meeting that the TORs in the Divisional Task Force have clearly defined that action should be taken against illegal connection users.
He instructed the deputy commissioners to hold district task force committee meetings and send their reports to him.
In the meeting, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal khal Khoso said that 434 FIRs were filed in Larkana range while a security plan was also made.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM visits Zhongguancun Science Park3 minutes ago
-
Death awarded to former in-charge police post3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons3 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits hospitals, directs to improve hospital condition3 minutes ago
-
A group of officers under training at the Civil Service Academy visits the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Hajj official praises Saudi initiatives for pilgrim safety with Nusuk cards, cooling me ..3 minutes ago
-
RPO for crackdown against proclaimed offenders3 minutes ago
-
Seven booked on illegal decanting, 14 shops sealed3 minutes ago
-
IGP prisons meets PU VC, briefs him on jail reforms3 minutes ago
-
Sarim Burney handed over to FIA on two days physical remand3 minutes ago
-
World Environment Day: Seminar stresses proactive efforts to handle climate change problem13 minutes ago
-
Residents of twin cities demand actions against beggars13 minutes ago