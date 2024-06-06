Commissioner directs SEPCO to cuts off illegal electricity connections, speed up recovery

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul has directed the SEPCO officials to immediately cuts off illegal connections and also make the recovery more speedy and effective so that there is no loss to the public exchequer.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday.In addition to SSP Larkana and Qamber-Shahdadkot, Deputy Commissioner Qamber, Superintendent Engineer SEPCO Larkana and Shikarpure, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Shikarpure, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated in the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, Commissioner said that the chief secretary of Sindh has strict instructions that the recovery should be expedited and deposited in the government treasury and the illegal connection should be terminated immediately.

He also gave instructions to SEPCO officials that no injustice should be done to anyone, while illegal loading and over-billing should also be avoided so that no one gets inconvenienced.

Superintendent Engineer Shikarpure said that we have filed more than 700 FIRs in the months of September and December 2023 before the election in Shikarpure Circle.

The Commissioner further told the meeting that the TORs in the Divisional Task Force have clearly defined that action should be taken against illegal connection users.

He instructed the deputy commissioners to hold district task force committee meetings and send their reports to him.

In the meeting, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal khal Khoso said that 434 FIRs were filed in Larkana range while a security plan was also made.