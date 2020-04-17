UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs Shopkeepers To Implement SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:33 PM

Commissioner directs shopkeepers to implement SOPs

Local traders who were allowed to open their shops were directed to implement the directives of the government to prevent spread of coronavirus

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Local traders who were allowed to open their shops were directed to implement the directives of the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Naeemullah Bhatti while addressing the meeting of traders, said that the administration would take strict action against those shopkeepers who would violate the directive of the government.

He said that the shopkeepers should ensure spray outside their shops and ensure availability of water, soap and sanitizer for the protection of their customers.

He said the administration would show zero tolerance towards the shopkeepers who were found violating the preventive measures at their business premises.

He also requested the traders to motivate the customers in general and people residing in their localities to ensure social distance, wear face masks and remain in their house most of the time and came outside their residences only for essential work.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Tayab Tahir alongwith police and army visited different localities to ensure the implementations of the government orders issued in the wake of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Army Police Business Water Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

1 hour ago

Talha Mehmood Foundation helping poor strata by di ..

3 minutes ago

Modi poised to eliminate non-Hindu communities esp ..

3 minutes ago

Civil Defense Dept distributes 500 bottles of sani ..

3 minutes ago

London buses step up virus measures after 20 drive ..

3 minutes ago

IS Militants Plotting to Distribute Contaminated M ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.