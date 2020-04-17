Commissioner directs shopkeepers to implement SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Local traders who were allowed to open their shops were directed to implement the directives of the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Naeemullah Bhatti while addressing the meeting of traders, said that the administration would take strict action against those shopkeepers who would violate the directive of the government.

He said that the shopkeepers should ensure spray outside their shops and ensure availability of water, soap and sanitizer for the protection of their customers.

He said the administration would show zero tolerance towards the shopkeepers who were found violating the preventive measures at their business premises.

He also requested the traders to motivate the customers in general and people residing in their localities to ensure social distance, wear face masks and remain in their house most of the time and came outside their residences only for essential work.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Tayab Tahir alongwith police and army visited different localities to ensure the implementations of the government orders issued in the wake of COVID-19.