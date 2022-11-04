Commissioner directs SMC to clear sewerage water

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner, Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull Murtaza on Friday, visited vegetable market Sukkur to review the cleanliness, anti-malaria and anti-dengue activities.

The Divisional Commissioner, instructed the Market Committee and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Sukkur to focus on the cleanliness and to clear sewerage water.

He said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted on any negligence in this regard. He also instructed the Municipal Corporation Sukkur to make all arrangements for complete cleanliness.