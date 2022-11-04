UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs SMC To Clear Sewerage Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner directs SMC to clear sewerage water

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner, Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull Murtaza on Friday, visited vegetable market Sukkur to review the cleanliness, anti-malaria and anti-dengue activities.

The Divisional Commissioner, instructed the Market Committee and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Sukkur to focus on the cleanliness and to clear sewerage water.

He said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted on any negligence in this regard. He also instructed the Municipal Corporation Sukkur to make all arrangements for complete cleanliness.

Related Topics

Water Sukkur Market All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

60 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.