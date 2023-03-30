UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Smooth, Uninterrupted Distribution Of Free Flour

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure smooth and uninterrupted distribution of free flour.

Chairing a review meeting held regarding the distribution of free flour to the citizens, he said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, free flour would not be distributed on every Friday and the supply of free flour would resume on Saturday.

He asked the citizens not to visit the free flour mega distribution centers on Friday.

The commissioner also directed the authorities concerned to publicize the message through all platforms in time to save the citizens from unnecessary trouble.

