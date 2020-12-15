Commissioner directs special arrangements around churches

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday directed police and other security departments to make special arrangements for ensuring strict security around churches on the eve of Christmas.

Chairing a high level meeting, attended by representatives of police, local government, district administration and other departments here at his office, the Commissioner said efforts were being made to secure areas around churches and nearby place.

He also issued special directives to keep residential colonies of Christian community clean and street lights to be ensured in working condition.

He also asked traffic police take measures for avoiding traffic jams and smooth flow of traffic to continue, adding that Christians should be provided secure environment to move freely at their religious occasion.

The commissioner said also directed that no load-shedding in these areas of Christian residential areas would be ensured so that they could celebrate their festival without any announce.