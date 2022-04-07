UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Stoppage Of Work At Housing Schemes In Flood Zone Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Commissioner directs stoppage of work at housing schemes in flood zone area

Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Thursday directed immediate stoppage of ongoing work at seven housing schemes lying in flood zone of Indus River in Deh Malh of Latifabad taluka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Thursday directed immediate stoppage of ongoing work at seven housing schemes lying in flood zone of Indus River in Deh Malh of Latifabad taluka.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner and Irrigation officers to submit a detailed report at the earliest.

He was presiding over a meeting with DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC-I Lal Dino Mangi, ADC-II Sanaullah Rind and officers of Irrigation, HDA, SIDA, Settlement Survey and other relevant departments.

The Commissioner said that work on Al Madina City, Al-Raheem City, Kohsar Green City, Ghausia Town, Kohsar Haven, Saiban Housing Scheme and Green Town City identified by the Irrigation Department should be stopped forthwith.

The Deputy Commissioner was directed to submit a report on the ancient villages located in the flood zone.

He directed the district administration to co-operate with the irrigation department for elimination of such illegal constructions and to remove encroachments by May 15 so that the residents of Kotri Barrage and Hyderabad could be protected from any danger in case of possible floods situation.

Briefing the Commissioner, the Irrigation officers said that under the embankment manual, the land inside or adjacent to the "Protective Band" is called 'Katcha Land' on which construction of any residential scheme is illegal.

He also said that the 7 schemes mentioned in the meeting were a major threat to Kotri Barrage and approval of these schemes must be rejected.

Related Topics

Flood Hyderabad Kotri May From Housing

Recent Stories

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terroris ..

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terrorist involved in Anarkali blast

11 minutes ago
 Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsi ..

Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsider Stance on Western Sahara

12 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Y ..

US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Year Low in Weekly Filing - Lab ..

12 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process ag ..

DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process against lumpy skin disease

12 minutes ago
 UNGA Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

UNGA Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

12 minutes ago
 Russia sanctions throw spotlight on Putin's guarde ..

Russia sanctions throw spotlight on Putin's guarded private life

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.