UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Strict Action Against Contractors

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Commissioner directs strict action against contractors

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of Buildings Department to initiate legal action including cancellation of contracts of those contractors who were involved in using substandard materials and delaying completion of development schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of Buildings Department to initiate legal action including cancellation of contracts of those contractors who were involved in using substandard materials and delaying completion of development schemes.

The commissioner issued these directives here on Wednesday while expressing dismay over dilapidated condition of newly constructed OPD Block of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hyderabad.

He directed to initiate legal action not only against the contractor concerned but also against those officers who issued certificate to him. He also directed the officers concerned to start repair and renovation work of the different departments of the institute so that better facilities could be provided to patients.

He expressed annoyance over poor sanitation condition outside the OPD block of the institute and asked the hospital management to ensure provision of healthy atmosphere to the patients admitted in the institute.

Medical Superintendent of the institute Dr Syed Aamir Dabeer briefed the commissioner about the facilities being provided to the patients, and about the security of the institute.

Later, the commissioner also visited the historic Mukhi House Museum where he asked the museum incharge to launch awareness campaign so that the people could be aware of the history of the historic site of Hyderabad city.

Related Topics

Poor Hyderabad SITE

Recent Stories

Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be ..

Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be launched soon: Minister

43 seconds ago
 'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to r ..

'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to return to Leipzig

44 seconds ago
 Peshawar High Court sought report about promotion ..

Peshawar High Court sought report about promotion of police officers through PSB ..

46 seconds ago
 NA Speaker inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebration ..

NA Speaker inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of 1st Constituent Assembly

49 seconds ago
 Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

4 minutes ago
 "PPP to deliver party chief's message to every ind ..

"PPP to deliver party chief's message to every individual"

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.