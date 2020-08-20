Commissioner directs strict action against illegal housing schemes

Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has directed stern action against illegal housing societies existed within the Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has directed stern action against illegal housing societies existed within the Division.

Presiding over a meeting with Assistant Commissioners at his office Thursday, he said the approval for construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings must be given according to rules and regulations.

He said that action should be initiated against people involved in all unregistered housing schemes and illegal possessions on government lands.

The meeting was told that 403 residential buildings, 201 commercial buildings and four housing schemes were approved across the division during this month.

Commissioner directed to deal with all the pending cases added that negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.