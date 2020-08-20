UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs Strict Action Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:39 PM

Commissioner directs strict action against illegal housing schemes

Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has directed stern action against illegal housing societies existed within the Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has directed stern action against illegal housing societies existed within the Division.

Presiding over a meeting with Assistant Commissioners at his office Thursday, he said the approval for construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings must be given according to rules and regulations.

He said that action should be initiated against people involved in all unregistered housing schemes and illegal possessions on government lands.

The meeting was told that 403 residential buildings, 201 commercial buildings and four housing schemes were approved across the division during this month.

Commissioner directed to deal with all the pending cases added that negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur All Government Housing

Recent Stories

AJK President pledges to transform UAJK centre for ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price declines Rs2500, sold at Rs117,500 per ..

38 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 7 more lives, infects 321 others i ..

40 seconds ago

South Korean President Calls on Churches to Become ..

41 seconds ago

Supreme Court orders Planning Division to submit r ..

43 seconds ago

India study suggests millions more may have caught ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.