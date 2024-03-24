Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

According to a Commissioner office spokesperson, the Commissioner had ordered the administrative officers to remain active in the field to provide relief to the people.

The essential items were available at 20 to 25 percent lower rates at Ramadan Bazaar and Agriculture Fair Price Shops.

The price magistrates were instructed not to allow overcharging even in the open market, she said.

The number of the Price Magistrates in Rawalpindi Division had been increased to 178, the spokesperson said adding, fines amounting to Rs 12,183,500 were imposed across the division regarding price control during March.

Over 4,074 violations were reported during 167,808 raids conducted during current month, she said and informed that 30 FIRs against profiteers and hoarders were lodged. 44 shops were sealed and 885 violators were arrests in ongoing operation being conducted against the rules violators.

Show cause notices were being issued to the Price Magistrates on poor performance, the spokesperson said.

The Commissioner had directed the officers concerned to make surprise visits to the bazaars regularly and address the problems if any immediately.

The wholesale bazaar is a good initiative by the government to provide relief to the public particularly in Ramadan.

She informed that keeping in view the convenience of the public, another wholesale market had been established at Rawal Road.

The sale of the subsidized food items was being ensured in the wholesale bazaars, she said adding, in the wholesale bazaar, the administration was not only ensuring availability of the food items but their rates were also 20 to 25 percent cheaper than the open market.

Solid steps were being taken in the light of the government orders to solve public problems, she added.

The Commissioner directed that more steps should be taken by the Agriculture Department to ensure provision of essential commodities to the citizens at affordable rates.

The representatives of all the departments concerned should remain present in the wholesale bazaar to help and guide the people, the Commissioner ordered.