Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed strict price monitoring in local markets especially in shops operating at street level.

She stated that the persons who were found extracting undue profit would not be tolerated.

The Commissioner issued these orders during a review meeting, here on Monday. The meeting focused on price control, issue of hoarding, and the “Clean South Punjab” campaign. She said the mafia responsible for artificial inflation must be dealt with an iron hand.

All price control magistrates should be present in the field. Their locations should be monitored regularly, she instructed officials. Deputy commissioners must send price control reports to the commissioner's office regularly.

The "Clean South Punjab" campaign is ongoing with thorough cleaning in rural areas also. Deputy commissioners of Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal and Multan briefed the commissioner on the efforts against profiteering and hoarding. The meeting included video links with district officials.

APP/atf

1729 hrs