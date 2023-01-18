UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Strict Implementation Of Traffic Rules

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday expressed concern over the violation of traffic rules and regulations in the city.

He directed SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik and Traffic Police to take immediate steps for improving the worsening traffic situation.

The commissioner also took notice of the media reports that poor-condition vehicles plying in the city were causing inconvenience to the people. Apart from this, the loud music on public transport was a nuisance to the daily commuters.

He directed that the traffic rules and regulations should be strictly implemented and warned of stern actions against dereliction.

Phull also instructed that encroachments at Minara road, Barrage Road and Station road areas be removed.

