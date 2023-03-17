UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Strict Implementation On Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Commissioner directs strict implementation on Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has issued instructions for strict implementation on Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance and asked the officers concerned to ensure the sale of essential goods according to government prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has issued instructions for strict implementation on Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance and asked the officers concerned to ensure the sale of essential goods according to government prices.

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over the meeting here at Shahbaz Hall on Friday evening which reviewed the arrangements of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak particularly the prices of essential goods.

The Commissioner, while issuing directives of initiating strict action against those who were involved in violation of Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance called upon the representatives of the traders organizations to extend their full cooperation in respect of the sale of essential commodities according to the government fixed price.

He also underlined the need of arranging "Bachat Bazaars" at taluka level and asked all Assistant Commissioners to make arrangements in this regard with stalls of lower rate flour bags. The Assistant Commissioners should take strict action against hoarders and profiteers during the month of Ramadan, he said.

The DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements being made by the district administration adding that complaint centres and control rooms will be set up during the month with the objective to address the consumers' complaints.

Related Topics

Sale Hyderabad Price All Government Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null an ..

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null and Void

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC Contact Group on situation in ..

1 minute ago
 CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Ce ..

CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Central Asian Republics, Azerbai ..

1 minute ago
 Guterres Will Speak to 'Whomever He Needs To' in A ..

Guterres Will Speak to 'Whomever He Needs To' in Advancing UN Issues - Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in 9 case ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in 9 cases

3 minutes ago
 Shania terms social inequality major obstacle to w ..

Shania terms social inequality major obstacle to women's effective political par ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.