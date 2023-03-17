Commissioner directs strict implementation on Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has issued instructions for strict implementation on Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance and asked the officers concerned to ensure the sale of essential goods according to government prices

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over the meeting here at Shahbaz Hall on Friday evening which reviewed the arrangements of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak particularly the prices of essential goods.

The Commissioner, while issuing directives of initiating strict action against those who were involved in violation of Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance called upon the representatives of the traders organizations to extend their full cooperation in respect of the sale of essential commodities according to the government fixed price.

He also underlined the need of arranging "Bachat Bazaars" at taluka level and asked all Assistant Commissioners to make arrangements in this regard with stalls of lower rate flour bags. The Assistant Commissioners should take strict action against hoarders and profiteers during the month of Ramadan, he said.

The DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements being made by the district administration adding that complaint centres and control rooms will be set up during the month with the objective to address the consumers' complaints.