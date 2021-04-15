UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs Strict Monitoring Of Forests To Stop Illegal Logging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner directs strict monitoring of forests to stop illegal logging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam has directed strict monitoring of forests and developing of a liaison with concerned department to curb illegal logging.

He was chairing a meeting in Saidu Sharif on Thursday that was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Kham, DIG Police Malakand, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, conservator Forests Malakand, Hazrat Mir and concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, deputy commissioner said that complaints regarding forest cutting are circulating on social media that demand prompt action of department.

He directed indiscriminate action against timber mafia and strict monitoring of forests.

He said that forests are identity of Malakand Division and they should be protected according to forest laws. He also stressed to create awareness among people regarding protection of forests adding each and every member of society should join hands for protection of forest land.

