Commissioner directs strict monitoring of transport fares,cleanliness ahead of Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem on Saturday directed officials to strictly monitor transport fares especially during Eid holidays when public transport usage increased significantly.
According to a spokesperson,a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem reviewed Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements,with a particular focus on transport fare regulation and public cleanliness during the holidays.
He instructed that complete inspection and verification of fitness certificates of all public transport vehicles must be ensured, with the Secretary of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) held responsible.
He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in overcharging passengers.
The commissioner further directed that bus terminals and transport stations must be kept clean and canteens must not be allowed to sell substandard food items.
He also ordered the provision of clean drinking water at all bus terminals and petrol pumps.
In addition, all Deputy Commissioners were instructed to activate central control rooms in their respective offices during Eid days.
Commissioner Aamir directed the Waste Management Company(WMC) to ensure cleanliness across the division, with special focus on parks, green belts and main city entry and exit points.
He emphasized that no waste containers should be placed outside parks.
He also instructed that PHA, Rescue 1122,WASA, Health Department and Waste Management Company must issue duty rosters and ensure the presence of staff in the field for smooth execution of services during Eid.
Praising the performance of the divisional districts during the holy month of Ramadan, he appreciated their efforts in maintaining price stability and organizing successful Ramadan Bazaars.
He also congratulated districts for securing good positions in their respective tiers.
Deputy Commissioners and officers from relevant departments attended the meeting.
