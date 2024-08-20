Commissioner Directs Strict Price Monitoring Of Daily Use Items
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 09:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to ensure strict monitoring of the prices of daily use items so that the masses could be provided maximum relief of the government initiatives.
Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, she said the Punjab government was committed to provide daily use commodities at controlled rates to the people. In this connection, the price control magistrates should perform their duties honestly by taking action against the profiteering and overcharging.
She also directed the deputy commissioners to repeatedly visit the vegetable and fruit markets and ensuring monitoring of auction process so that unwarranted escalation in the prices of vegetables and fruits could be discouraged.
She also directed to keep close liaison with the wholesale dealers and Sahulat bazaars should also be arranged to facilitate the general public.
She directed the price control magistrates to record videos relating to their daily performance so that their performance could be evaluated easily.
She directed the deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts to ensure strict implementation of Suthra Punjab program by positively visiting the rural areas in their respective jurisdictions.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir briefed the meeting about implementation of price control mechanism in Faisalabad and said that onion rate was increased in the local market due to reduction in its supply. However, the district administration had taken immediate steps to redress this issue on top priority basis.
Deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined the meeting in addition to the price control magistrates and officers of various departments.
