Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Timely Bus Departures, Enhances Safety Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner directs timely bus departures, enhances safety measures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat on Friday has directed the authority concerns to ensure the timely departure of buses and coaches from Quetta city in order to ensure public safety, convenience.

The Meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division to discuss the timely departure of buses and coaches and address the issues faced by transporters.

Additionally, no public transport will be allowed to operate during night hours. Furthermore, all buses and coaches will be equipped with trackers and functional CCTV cameras to enhance monitoring and security.

The meeting also approved that coaches traveling on N-50 and N-70 routes will be allowed to depart only before evening. After that, no coach will be allowed to continue its journey. These measures have been taken keeping in mind public safety and the challenges faced by transporters. Transporters were urged to cooperate with the government to ensure the safety of passengers.

The meeting emphasized the importance of collaboration and coordination between all relevant departments to provide safe and efficient travel facilities for the public. It was also agreed that every possible effort would be made to enhance passenger safety and improve the overall transportation system in the region.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Quetta, Agha Samiullah, Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Lt. (R) Saad bin Asad, SSP Traffic Police Quetta, Behram Baloch,Secretary PTA Balochistan, Abdul Majid Jonjo, Secretary RTA Quetta Division, Ali Durrani, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Quetta Division, Manzoor Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division, Kaleemullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Quetta, Mohammad Anwar Kakar, along with senior officials of FC, other relevant officers, and local transporters.

Recent Stories

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

6 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

16 minutes ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

21 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

1 hour ago
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

2 hours ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

2 hours ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan