Commissioner Directs Timely Bus Departures, Enhances Safety Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat on Friday has directed the authority concerns to ensure the timely departure of buses and coaches from Quetta city in order to ensure public safety, convenience.
The Meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division to discuss the timely departure of buses and coaches and address the issues faced by transporters.
Additionally, no public transport will be allowed to operate during night hours. Furthermore, all buses and coaches will be equipped with trackers and functional CCTV cameras to enhance monitoring and security.
The meeting also approved that coaches traveling on N-50 and N-70 routes will be allowed to depart only before evening. After that, no coach will be allowed to continue its journey. These measures have been taken keeping in mind public safety and the challenges faced by transporters. Transporters were urged to cooperate with the government to ensure the safety of passengers.
The meeting emphasized the importance of collaboration and coordination between all relevant departments to provide safe and efficient travel facilities for the public. It was also agreed that every possible effort would be made to enhance passenger safety and improve the overall transportation system in the region.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Quetta, Agha Samiullah, Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Lt. (R) Saad bin Asad, SSP Traffic Police Quetta, Behram Baloch,Secretary PTA Balochistan, Abdul Majid Jonjo, Secretary RTA Quetta Division, Ali Durrani, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Quetta Division, Manzoor Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division, Kaleemullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Quetta, Mohammad Anwar Kakar, along with senior officials of FC, other relevant officers, and local transporters.
