Commissioner directs timely completion of mega developmental projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud while chairing a meeting here on Friday directed to complete ongoing mega projects within the stipulated time limit.

The meeting that was convened to discuss the progress of developmental projects among others was attended by representatives of Peshawar Development Authority, National Highways Authority, and concerned officials.

Commissioner also directed authorities concerned to utilise available resources for the completion of these projects keeping in view the problems of people.

He also directed to ensure quality and transparency in the execution of developmental projects and action against contractors guilty of using substandard materials in construction.

On the occasion, the meeting was also briefed about progress on projects including New General Bus Terminal Sardar Garhi, Detour Road Hayatabad, Ring Road Southern, Safe City Project, and Northern Bypass.