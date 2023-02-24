Commissioner directs timely completion of work on sports complex in Rakhshan Division

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Tariqur Rehman Baloch while directing the completion of construction of the sports complex across all districts on time, also asked to ensure that it should meet the international standard for the interest of local players.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the progress of the work of the sports complex under construction in all four districts of the Rakhshan Division.

Deputy commissioners of the districts of Rakhshan Division participated in the meeting through a video link.

While Director Development Rakhshan Nadir Nasir, SE Rukhshan Muhammad Ashraf, AC Muhammad Ramzan Ishtiaq, AC Imtiaz Mahfouz Baloch, Xen B&R Kharan Adil Nasir and contractors of District Sports Complexes in-personal attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the deputy commissioners of District Kharan, Nushki, Washik, Chaghi, and Xens and contractors presented the progress reports of the sports complex in their districts.

Commissioner Rakhshan praised Xen B&R Kharan Adil Naseer and the Sports Complex Contractor for the progress made in the work of Sports Complex in Kharan District.

Commissioner Rakhshan while giving instructions to speed up and standardize the work of sports complexes in the four districts of the division said that all the districts' deputy commissioners along with the operations technical officer would monitor the work of sports complexes.

He said that the government of Balochistan was working in various fields to improve the standard of people lives in the area saying that sports complex projects were being worked on in the districts at a cost of millions of rupees.

He also directed all contractors that they should maintain quality work at speed and no sub-standard work would be allowed.

Commissioner Rakhshan said that along with deputy commissioners and technical officers, I myself would continue to inspect sports complexes and other development projects saying that sustainable and long-lasting schemes would bring development and prosperity in the areas.