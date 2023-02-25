UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Timely Completion Of Work On Sports Complex In Rakhshan Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 12:11 AM

Commissioner directs timely completion of work on sports complex in Rakhshan Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Tariqur Rehman Baloch while directing the completion of construction of the sports complex across all districts on time, also asked to ensure that it should meet the international standard for the interest of local players.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the progress of the work of the sports complex under construction in all four districts of the Rakhshan Division.

Deputy commissioners of the districts of Rakhshan Division participated in the meeting through a video link.

While Director Development Rakhshan Nadir Nasir, SE Rukhshan Muhammad Ashraf, AC Muhammad Ramzan Ishtiaq, AC Imtiaz Mahfouz Baloch, Xen B&R Kharan Adil Nasir and contractors of District Sports Complexes in-personal attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the deputy commissioners of District Kharan, Nushki, Washik, Chaghi, and Xens and contractors presented the progress reports of the sports complex in their districts.

Commissioner Rakhshan praised Xen B&R Kharan Adil Naseer and the Sports Complex Contractor for the progress made in the work of Sports Complex in Kharan District.

Commissioner Rakhshan while giving instructions to speed up and standardize the work of sports complexes in the four districts of the division said that all the districts' deputy commissioners along with the operations technical officer would monitor the work of sports complexes.

He said that the government of Balochistan was working in various fields to improve the standard of people lives in the area saying that sports complex projects were being worked on in the districts at a cost of millions of rupees.

He also directed all contractors that they should maintain quality work at speed and no sub-standard work would be allowed.

Commissioner Rakhshan said that along with deputy commissioners and technical officers, I myself would continue to inspect sports complexes and other development projects saying that sustainable and long-lasting schemes would bring development and prosperity in the areas.

Related Topics

Balochistan Sports Progress Nasir Kharan Nushki All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

13 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

16 minutes ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

16 minutes ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

16 minutes ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

16 minutes ago
 EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.