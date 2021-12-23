Commissioner directs timely provision of services to people under RTS

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday directed timely provision of services including domicile, child birth and death certificates to applicants within stipulated time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday directed timely provision of services including domicile, child birth and death certificates to applicants within stipulated time.

He expressed these views while talking to Muhammad Fahim Wazir, Provincial Commissioner Right to Services Commission.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Iqbal Hussain, District Monitoring Officers and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner said that provision of services and facilities to people would be ensured under the Right to Services Commission. He said that efforts and initiatives of government e would benefit the people at grass root level.

During the meeting, Provincial Commissioner RTS Commission also highlighted rules and regulations of RTS and the duration of provision of various services to public.

Shaukat Yousafzai also assured full cooperation in implementing the objectives set by Right to Services Commission at the divisional and district level.