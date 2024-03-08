Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Accelerate Anti-dengue Activities For Tracing Larvae

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday said that as many as four dengue cases had been reported since January 1,2024 to date and were sent to homes after successful treatment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday said that as many as four dengue cases had been reported since January 1,2024 to date and were sent to homes after successful treatment. 

Chairing a meeting to review pre-anti-dengue measures at the Deputy Commissioner's office, he directed the officials concerned to implement anti-dengue SOPs in letter and spirit and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Khattak directed the officials to accelerate field activities for tracing larvae and expedite surveillance in the graveyards, junkyards and under construction sites which were the vulnerable places of dengue spread.

The Commissioner directed the health department to ensure the availability of required treatment and medicines in the hospitals.

He further directed to display posters and banners in the areas affected by dengue last year and start dengue prevention awareness among the people about the use of mosquito repellents.

On the occasion, the health official briefed the meeting that the district health authority had registered 14 FIRs ,issued tickets to 32,sealed seven premises and imposed a fine of Rs  15,000 on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date. He further informed that during surveillance, the teams inspected 384 homes while 74 places were checked during outdoor surveillance, adding that no larvae were detected during indoor and outdoor activities.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

