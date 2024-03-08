Commissioner Directs To Accelerate Anti-dengue Activities For Tracing Larvae
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday said that as many as four dengue cases had been reported since January 1,2024 to date and were sent to homes after successful treatment
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday said that as many as four dengue cases had been reported since January 1,2024 to date and were sent to homes after successful treatment.
Chairing a meeting to review pre-anti-dengue measures at the Deputy Commissioner's office, he directed the officials concerned to implement anti-dengue SOPs in letter and spirit and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Khattak directed the officials to accelerate field activities for tracing larvae and expedite surveillance in the graveyards, junkyards and under construction sites which were the vulnerable places of dengue spread.
The Commissioner directed the health department to ensure the availability of required treatment and medicines in the hospitals.
He further directed to display posters and banners in the areas affected by dengue last year and start dengue prevention awareness among the people about the use of mosquito repellents.
On the occasion, the health official briefed the meeting that the district health authority had registered 14 FIRs ,issued tickets to 32,sealed seven premises and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date. He further informed that during surveillance, the teams inspected 384 homes while 74 places were checked during outdoor surveillance, adding that no larvae were detected during indoor and outdoor activities.
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence19 minutes ago
-
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens19 minutes ago
-
NA allows use of its Hall for elections19 minutes ago
-
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan19 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office23 minutes ago
-
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students28 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital28 minutes ago
-
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ28 minutes ago
-
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes19 minutes ago
-
PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
Fasting in Ramazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy features in photo exhibition of women diplomats in Prague19 minutes ago