Commissioner directs to accelerate anti smog efforts

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to accelerate their efforts for controlling the menace of smog at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to accelerate their efforts for controlling the menace of smog at maximum extent.

During a video link meeting with deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot here, she said that smog was a burning issue during winter which posed serious threats to the human beings. Therefore, the entire administration body should take appropriate steps and expedite their efforts for overcoming this menace on urgent basis.

She said that the excessive smoke emitted by the brick kilns, industrial units and vehicles was the main cause of smog. Therefore, the environment protection department, traffic police and transport authority should take strict action against those which were causing environmental pollution, she added.

In this connection, the agriculture officers should also take stern notice against burning of crop residues because the farmers were in the habit of burning remains of their crops especially paddy crops after harvesting, she added.

She also directed the district administration to ensure complete implementation on one dish and marriage act in addition to taking strict action against overcharging and profiteering of fertilizers and sale of spurious pesticides and herbicides.

She directed to immediate dispose of the pending complaints relating to corporation, municipal committee and district council.

She appreciated the e-registration mechanism of Faisalabad district and said that other districts should also follow it for speedy disposal of public grievances.

She directed for immediate activation of assistant commissioners across the division for taking action against the profiteers and hoarders so that maximum relief could be provided to the masses.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto and Assistant Commissioner General Jaleel Ahmad attended the meeting physically whereas DC Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and deputy commissioners of other district joined it through video link.