Commissioner Directs To Address Polio Vaccine Refusal Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM
Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed the authorities to address the issue of the polio vaccine refusal cases through Jirga as per Pakhtun tradition
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed the authorities to address the issue of the polio vaccine refusal cases through Jirga as per Pakhtun tradition.
The responsibility to persuade the refusing parents has been given to the Patwaris of the locality concerned. The campaign is scheduled to begin on the 29th.
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force regarding polio prevention here on Thursday. Besides, Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division, District Police Officers (DPOs), District Health Officers (DHOs), Revenue and local government officers, the administrative officers of all other departments also attended the meeting.
Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner said that now a process of reward and punishment will be initiated in a real sense and the negligent employee will lose their employment.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of all five districts of the division gave detailed presentations regarding the previous and upcoming vaccination campaigns. Keeping in view the experience of the previous anti-polio drive, various decisions regarding the success and security of the polio workers were also taken.
The Commissioner Peshawar while giving final shape to the arrangements for the polio campaign also announced to directly supervise it and also issued directives for stern disciplinary action against the negligent employees.
