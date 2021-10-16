UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Advertise Sugar, Flour Prices On Social Media Daily

Commissioner directs to advertise sugar, flour prices on social media daily

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday directed the Price Control Magistrates to advertise sugar and flour rates on social media regularly so that people could update about the prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday directed the price Control Magistrates to advertise sugar and flour rates on social media regularly so that people could update about the prices.

Chairing a meeting to review the mechanism of the prices of daily use items, he directed the officials to ensure the sale of sugar 2kg to each person so that shop keepers could not take advantage of it.

He directed them to set up DC counters at prominent places in all stores, keep a vigilant eye on any corrupt practice in the markets committee, and take strict action against those involved in it, adding, "Corruption would not be tolerated at any cost" he warned.

He said that the bidding process in the fruit and vegetable markets should be closely monitored to ensure no difference in the fixed rates.

Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 870 metric tons of flour had been sold out of the total stock of 1261 while DO Industries informed the meeting that flour and sugar were being sold at the official notified rates. At the same time, he added that the prices of potatoes, onions, and tomatoes were stable in the district.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Saif Anwar Japa, ADCR Usman Ashraf, ACG Maleeha Isar, DO Industries and other Price Control officers attended the meeting. The prices of all food items, pulses, tomatoes, potatoes, onions of different divisions were comparatively reviewed.

