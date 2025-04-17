Commissioner directs to boost security arrangements at recreational parks

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Mirpur Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain has directed the District administration to take stringent measures to ensure the safety of life, property and honor of visitors at recreational parks including Asifa Bhutto Park, Jarrikass Park and Lehri Park and other recreational places in the Mirpur district.

"The administrators of all public parks should ensure reliable security arrangements in the parks within a month. For this purpose, professional security guards should be deployed," he said.

The commissioner also directed to install awareness boards at appropriate places regarding the presence of hidden cameras in the parks so that all visitors to the parks could be informed about this measure.

The commissioner directed that completion of the stipulated period to submit a report through the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate in that regard.

